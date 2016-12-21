Blink-182 Breaks Down Forthcoming Deluxe Edition of 'California': 'It's Like a Whole Other Album'
Blink-182 attend 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 - Night 1 at The Forum on Dec. 10, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. When Blink-182 was nominated for best rock album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, it capped off one of the most improbable comebacks in recent music memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Earth Whisperer
|128
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Nov 30
|Tory Crimes
|31
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC