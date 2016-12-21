Blink-182 Breaks Down Forthcoming Deluxe Edition of 'California': 'It's Like a Whole Other Album'

Blink-182 attend 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 - Night 1 at The Forum on Dec. 10, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. When Blink-182 was nominated for best rock album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, it capped off one of the most improbable comebacks in recent music memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.