An exhibition celebrating everything punk will be held in Merthyr

Celebrating 40 years of anarchy and chaos, Punk Forever will see Merthyr artist and punk collector Gerrion Jones stage an exhibition of original artwork by Jamie Reid, James Cauty and Billy Childish at the Redhouse arts centre in the town centre. The exhibition, which runs from January 21 to February 21, features some of the most iconic imagery associated with the first wave of Punk in 1977, with original Jamie Reid artwork and posters for the Sex Pistols, The Clash and others who were shaking up the music and fashion establishment 40 years ago.

