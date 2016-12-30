30footFALL Packs Joy, Oi Into Two Hours of X-Mas Thrills
If you broke free from the mandatory Christmas dinner and all the annoyances that accompany it and got to Fitgerald's early enough, you might have caught 30footFALL frontman Butch Klotz rehearsing his solo set on the parking lot before the band's 22nd Annual Xmas Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|131
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Well-known punk fan
|35
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|10 worst punk bands (Nov '06)
|Dec 10
|tony briar mitchell
|59
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC