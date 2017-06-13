Yes, "Hold On" from 90125 (1983): YES...

Yes, "Hold On" from 90125 (1983): YESterdays

Yes' "Hold On," written for 90125 by Trevor Rabin, Chris Squire and Jon Anderson, is an unlikely yet enduring deep cut. Constructed using verses from a Rabin track called "Moving In ," this song was polished with additional lyrics on the chorus by Squire and Anderson into a moment of pure rock joy.

