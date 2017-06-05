World Trade 'Unify'

Composed of some of L.A.'s most recognized studio and songwriting talents, Billy Sherwood, Guy Allison , and Bruce Gowdy, WORLD TRADE will release their third album, "Unify" on August 4, 2017 via Frontiers Music Lead vocalist and main songwriter, Billy Sherwood has been a fixture of the L.A. studio and recording scene since the mid-80's. Billy 's talents range from producing a GRAMMY nominated album for Paul Rodgers to being the current bass player of YES , handpicked by Chris Squire to replace him before his untimely death.

