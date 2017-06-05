World Trade 'Unify'

World Trade 'Unify'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Westcoastmusic

Composed of some of L.A.'s most recognized studio and songwriting talents, Billy Sherwood, Guy Allison , and Bruce Gowdy, WORLD TRADE will release their third album, "Unify" on August 4, 2017 via Frontiers Music Lead vocalist and main songwriter, Billy Sherwood has been a fixture of the L.A. studio and recording scene since the mid-80's. Billy 's talents range from producing a GRAMMY nominated album for Paul Rodgers to being the current bass player of YES , handpicked by Chris Squire to replace him before his untimely death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westcoastmusic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16) Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC