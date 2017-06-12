Working with David Bowie 'a wonderful...

Working with David Bowie 'a wonderful thing to do', Rick Wakeman says

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bury Times

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has recalled the first time he heard David Bowie's Life On Mars as he appeared on Desert Island Discs. The veteran musician went on to play the piano on the acclaimed song and the whole of the Hunky Dory album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16) Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC