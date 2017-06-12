Working with David Bowie 'a wonderful thing to do', Rick Wakeman says
Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has recalled the first time he heard David Bowie's Life On Mars as he appeared on Desert Island Discs. The veteran musician went on to play the piano on the acclaimed song and the whole of the Hunky Dory album.
