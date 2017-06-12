Why You Should Care About the Moody Blues

The Moody Blues will perform their Days of Future Passed album in its entirety at the Hollywood Bowl on June 17. I must confess that I had big ambitions for this piece, which would be the definitive "defense" of the Moody Blues and a big push for their proper heralded place in the Rock Firmament. Now why, you may ask, would the Moody Blues need defending? Aren't they one of the best pop bands to ever strut their hour upon the face of the Earth? Yes, they are but it's just not so simple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.