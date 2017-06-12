Vindication

It's been over two years since I last tortured Power Line's readership with one of my preposterous excursions in to the greatness of 1970s progressive rock-and especially Gentle Giant, one of the most obscure acts from that period-but the publication of Dave Weigel's new book on progressive rock, The Show That Never Ends: The Rise and Fall of Prog Rock , gives me an excuse to inflict new punishment. In particular, I am claiming vindication from the New Yorker article about the subject we linked to in our "Picks" section this morning: One of the most underappreciated progressive-rock groups was Gentle Giant , but there was a reason for this neglect: none of the band members happened to be a great singer.

