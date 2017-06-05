Trevor Rabin: Checking in with the Yes man
With yes selected as part of the Class of 2017 for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, GP took the opportunity to catch up with Trevor Rabin, who played in the group from 1982 until moving on to a distinguished career as a film composer in 1994. As Rabin arguably guided Yes' popular resurgence in the early '80s MTV era, we talked about what it was like recording 90125 with Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Alan White, Tony Kaye, and producer Trevor Horn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC