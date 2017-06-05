Trevor Rabin: Checking in with the Ye...

Trevor Rabin: Checking in with the Yes man

With yes selected as part of the Class of 2017 for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, GP took the opportunity to catch up with Trevor Rabin, who played in the group from 1982 until moving on to a distinguished career as a film composer in 1994. As Rabin arguably guided Yes' popular resurgence in the early '80s MTV era, we talked about what it was like recording 90125 with Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Alan White, Tony Kaye, and producer Trevor Horn.

