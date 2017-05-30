Theo Travis: Open Air

It's been a very busy decade for Theo Travis. The British reed/woodwind multi-instrumentalist has appeared, to varying degrees, on literally every album that has released since turning to a solo career in 2009-from Insurgentes and 2011's Grace for Drowning , through 2013's best-selling The Raven That Refused to Sing , 2015's commercial breakthrough Hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.