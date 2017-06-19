'The Show That Never Ends' Reviewed

'The Show That Never Ends' Reviewed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

From the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, before there were personal computers, nerdy white guys looking to obsess over something as likely as not turned to progressive rock, or, as it is referred to throughout David Weigel's The Show That Never Ends: The Rise and Fall of Prog Rock , "prog." The book's title is from an Emerson, Lake , Yes, and King Crimson, especially its mastermind Robert Fripp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16) Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC