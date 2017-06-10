The Besnard Lakes playing 'Are the Dark Horse' 10th anniversary full-LP shows
Montreal's The Besnard Lakes released The Besnard Lakes Are the Dark Horse in 2007 , a record which both set their path sonically - the Beach Boys aesthetic by way of Pink Floyd and shoegaze - and cemented them as part of the Canadian city's exploding music scene. The album was also a bit of a bridge to Brooklyn with its song "On Bedford and Grand" that featured the opening, "You wouldn't believe the things that we saw when we took the hell train."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC