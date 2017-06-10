The Besnard Lakes playing 'Are the Da...

The Besnard Lakes playing 'Are the Dark Horse' 10th anniversary full-LP shows

Montreal's The Besnard Lakes released The Besnard Lakes Are the Dark Horse in 2007 , a record which both set their path sonically - the Beach Boys aesthetic by way of Pink Floyd and shoegaze - and cemented them as part of the Canadian city's exploding music scene. The album was also a bit of a bridge to Brooklyn with its song "On Bedford and Grand" that featured the opening, "You wouldn't believe the things that we saw when we took the hell train."

