That's interesting! Snooker champ Steve Davis on his love for prog...
THESE days, six-times world snooker champion Steve Davis would rather chat about the history of progressive rock than the nuances of the game that made him world famous. "I saw Soft Machine play at Greenwich in 1974, and I was hooked," said Davis, who will recall his sporting life at a special spoken word event at the Grand in Clitheroe later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC