Steve Smith: A review of the prog-rock legend Fripp and King Crimson...
Fabled reclusive English guitar great Robert Fripp formed King Crimson, one of the first popular progressive rock bands late in 1968. During its Radical Action Tour, Fripp and his latest of many versions of the band played to a two-thirds full Greek Theatre in L.A.'s Griffith Park last Wednesday.
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
