Steve Smith: A review of the prog-rock legend Fripp and King Crimson...

Fabled reclusive English guitar great Robert Fripp formed King Crimson, one of the first popular progressive rock bands late in 1968. During its Radical Action Tour, Fripp and his latest of many versions of the band played to a two-thirds full Greek Theatre in L.A.'s Griffith Park last Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

