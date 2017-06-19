Sound Advice: Le Butcherettes

Sound Advice: Le Butcherettes

Teresa SuA rez is an uncommonly intense woman. Best known as Terri Gender Bender, her stage name as the frontwoman for the lacerating Rock band Le Butcherettes, SuA rez also has a lighter side, some of which shines through via her other musical projects with good buddy Omar RodrA guez-LA3pez : Bosnian Rainbows, Kimono Kult and, most recently, the stellar Crystal Fairy, which also features Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover of The Melvins.

