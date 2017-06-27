Rian Adkinson Recruits Andrew Colyer for New Album and Tour

Who wouldn't love to perform with one of the top young progressive pop/rock artists in the world today? Andrew Colyer will be doing just that, joining Rian Adkinson's new band, both on tour and in the studio. The classically-trained Colyer will be joining top-notch musicians Darin Brannon , and David Grimsley for the first leg of the upcoming "Heathensongs" tour, in the Southeastern United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.