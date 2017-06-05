RECORDING: The Elements of King Crimson 2017 Tour Box Available for Pre-Order

Featuring extracts from rehearsals, new live recordings, elements from studio recordings, full tracks, alternate takes and finished recordings from 1969-2016. As with previous releases in the Elements series, the full variety of King Crimson's music is presented over two CDs! Featuring extracts from rehearsals, new live recordings, elements from studio recordings, full tracks, alternate takes and finished recordings from 1969-2016, many of which make their first appearance on CD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.