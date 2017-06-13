Prog Rock Gets Some Respect In 'The S...

Prog Rock Gets Some Respect In 'The Show That Never Ends'

Read more: National Public Radio

David Weigel is known primarily as a political reporter for The Washington Post and a regular commentator on MSNBC. In 2012, though, he indulged in an entirely different passion for Slate : He wrote a five-part series of essays about progressive rock called Prog Spring , chronicling the rise and fall of prog in the '60s and '70s.

Chicago, IL

