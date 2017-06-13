Preview: Asia brings progressive rock to Englewood The supergroup to pay tribute to its co-founder, John Wetton, at bergenPAC. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2spBSOa A fortuitous day off on Asia's tour schedule and the band's fondness for the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood have cleared the way for a special night of music and fan interaction honoring John Wetton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.