Plans for the weekend: Pride weekend

The event runs: tonight, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The headliner, hip-hop star Big Freedia , performs Sunday at 6:15 p.m. The Utah Pride Parade happens Sunday, in downtown Salt Lake City, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets to the festival available at the Utah Pride website ; the parade is free to the public. a The Trey Anastasio Band , the progressive-rock group led by the Phish frontman, performs tonight at Red Butte Garden , 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City.

