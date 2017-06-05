PICTURES: Thousands enjoy 80s extravaganza at Upton House Music Festival

IT was a night of nostalgia as thousands of revellers at the Upton House Music Festival turned back the clock to the 80s with three of the era's icons. Punk performer Toyah kicked off the evening belting out her hits It's A Mystery, I Want to Be Free and some covers including the Martha and The Muffins classic, Echo Beach which got the crowd cheering and clapping along.

