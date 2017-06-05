PICTURES: Thousands enjoy 80s extravaganza at Upton House Music Festival
IT was a night of nostalgia as thousands of revellers at the Upton House Music Festival turned back the clock to the 80s with three of the era's icons. Punk performer Toyah kicked off the evening belting out her hits It's A Mystery, I Want to Be Free and some covers including the Martha and The Muffins classic, Echo Beach which got the crowd cheering and clapping along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC