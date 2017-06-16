North Carolina guitarist Shane Parish straddles free improv and traditional rural music
On Sunday remarkable guitarist Shane Parish, based in Asheville, North Carolina, returns to Chicago to headline Elastic . I spent a few minutes debating whether he belonged in the jazz post that I publish every Friday afternoon, but I have a sufficiently broad definition of the term for Parish's exploratory sensibility to fit under its umbrella-though he draws just as heavily from progressive rock and American folk as it does from improvised music.
