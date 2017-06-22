No one loves rock music quite like So...

No one loves rock music quite like Southern California and these 7 concerts prove it

Oingo Boingo performs on stage, May 28, 1983, during New Wave Day, the first day of the four-day US Festival in Devore. From the Ontario Motor Speedway to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, the announcement of Cal Jam 17 - featuring the Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and on the grounds of Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore on Oct. 7 - is a reminder that large-scale rock shows prosper in Inland Southern California.

