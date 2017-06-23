News / 9 minutes agoBook charting the history of prog out later this month
David Weigel's book The Show That Never Ends: The Rise And Fall Of Prog Rock set for publication later this month David Weigel has announced that his new book titled The Show That Never Ends: The Rise And Fall Of Prog Rock will be out later this month. It'll be published by W.W. Norton on June 27 and sees the Washington Post reporter delve into the history of prog and examine its resurgent popularity today across the book's 368 pages.
