MUTEK Completes Lineup With Beatrice ...

MUTEK Completes Lineup With Beatrice Dillon and Lotic

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: XLR8R

Taking place at the recently opened WILDER building across Friday and Saturday nights, British Internet radio station NTS with the support of the Arts Council England will host a selection of forward-thinking UK artists and locals, including Beatrice Dillon, Space Afrika, Shiva Feshareki Shit & Shine, Racine & Wolski, Helm, and Godspeed You! Black Emperor drummer Aidan Girt as OSB. Alongside the NTS showcase, MUTEK announced its two-room closing program, headed up by previously announced artists Murcof, Harvey Sutherland, Africaine 808, and Kuniyuki; as well as the complete outdoor program, including a deep live set from London producer Bambooman, the mind-bending sonics of Lotic, and melodic concoctions from Montreal's Toboggan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16) Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC