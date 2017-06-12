MUTEK Completes Lineup With Beatrice Dillon and Lotic

Taking place at the recently opened WILDER building across Friday and Saturday nights, British Internet radio station NTS with the support of the Arts Council England will host a selection of forward-thinking UK artists and locals, including Beatrice Dillon, Space Afrika, Shiva Feshareki Shit & Shine, Racine & Wolski, Helm, and Godspeed You! Black Emperor drummer Aidan Girt as OSB. Alongside the NTS showcase, MUTEK announced its two-room closing program, headed up by previously announced artists Murcof, Harvey Sutherland, Africaine 808, and Kuniyuki; as well as the complete outdoor program, including a deep live set from London producer Bambooman, the mind-bending sonics of Lotic, and melodic concoctions from Montreal's Toboggan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.