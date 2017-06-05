Jordan Rudess Of Dream Theater Sends ...

Jordan Rudess Of Dream Theater Sends 'Musical Prayer' To London And The World [News]

Keyboard virtuoso Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater has shared his "musical prayer out to London and the world" in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place this weekend on London Bridge. Keyboard virtuoso Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater has shared his "musical prayer out to London and the world" in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place this weekend on London Bridge.

