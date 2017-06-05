Iman Shares Touching Tribute to David...

Iman Shares Touching Tribute to David Bowie on What Would Have Been Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Tuesday

The 61-year-old model took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to her late husband on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary. "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again," reads the text next to a black-and-white photo of Bowie kissing Iman's forehead under an umbrella.

Chicago, IL

