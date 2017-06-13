Hope United kicks off a month of engaging programming

On Wednesday, June 14 at 12:15 - part of the Music @ 12:15 concert series - Quintagious returns. One of Toronto's most celebrated small ensembles, the thoughtfully curated woodwind quintet features Lauren Yeomans on flute, Ron Cohen Mann on oboe, Marc Blouin on clarinet, Iris Krizmanic on horn, and Kevin Harris on bassoon.

