Hard News: Friday Music: Proper Lorde

14 hrs ago

One of the consequences of Lorde's remarkable early trajectory has been that home audiences have not - a couple of industry showcases aside - been able to see her in a small room. The first time most of her fans had a chance to see her perform was at the iHeart Radio show at the Vector Arena, which she seemed a tiny, brave figure on a very big stage.

Chicago, IL

