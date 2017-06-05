Gerard Way 'wouldn't count out' My Chemical Romance reunion

Gerard Way ''wouldn't count out'' a My Chemical Romance reunion, but admits he ''doesn't miss'' being in the band. The 40-year-old musician was a member of the 'Welcome To The Black Parade' rockers from their formation in 2001 until their split in 2013, and has said that whilst the members - including Frank Iero, Ray Torro, and Gerard's brother Mikey - are all doing their own things, he wouldn't rule out a reunion in the future.

