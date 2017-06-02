Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention's Revolutionary 1967...

Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Inventio...

The Zappa Family Trust will mark the 50 th anniversary of Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention's politically-charged, envelope-pushing sophomore album, Absolutely Free , with an expanded vinyl-exclusive edition on September 29 via Zappa Records/UMe . This double 180-gram LP version will include the original record mastered by Bernie Grundman cut directly from the original analog master tapes and a second disc with 20 minutes of rare and unreleased bonus material, including the "Why Don'tcha Do Me Right?"/"Big Leg Emma" single as well as vintage remixes and radio ads from The Vault on side one and a laser etching of Zappa's visage from the album cover on side two.

