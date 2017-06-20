Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and more to play Cal Jam 17 at Glen Helen Regional Park

Rock band Foo Fighters will headline Cal Jam 17 at Glen Helen Regional Park with Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroits and many more on Saturday, Oct. 7. In the spirit of its brand new, big-sounding ninth rock record, "Concrete and Gold," which officially drops on Sept. 15, Foo Fighters announced a mega rock festival that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.