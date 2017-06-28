Five friends have been recreating the...

Five friends have been recreating the same college photo since 1982

The original photo, taken in 1982, from left to right: John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney, John Molony, John Dickson Five friends from Santa Barbara, California, go on vacation every five years to the same place to recreate a group photo they've been taking since 1982. The photos started when the John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney, John Molony, and John Dickson were all just 19 years old and graduating from high school.

Chicago, IL

