Five friends have been recreating the same college photo since 1982

Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
