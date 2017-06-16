Feature / Just NowTracks of the Week: new music from Alice Cooper, Steven Wilson and more...
You want new music? Look no further than our Tracks Of The Week, where treasured icons and stars of tomorrow come together in one magnificent list. Listen in, then vote for your favourite... Last week's winners were Jorn , followed by Shaman's Harvest in second place and Joe Bonamassa in third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC