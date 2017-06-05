David Bowie's widow, Iman, pays tribu...

David Bowie's widow, Iman, pays tribute to her late husband on their 25th wedding anniversary

Today would have been the 25th wedding anniversary of David Bowie and his wife, supermodel Iman . To mark the occasion, Iman has posted a touching tribute to her late husband on her social media sites -- a black-and-white photo of Bowie holding an umbrella while gently kissing her forehead."

