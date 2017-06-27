Communities to celebrate July 4
There's a new look, new feel and new location for one of Sugar Land's largest community events. The city's Fourth of July celebration is moving from Constellation Field to the brand new Sugar Land Festival Site, 18355 Southwest Freeway, on Tuesday, July 4, from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at approximately 9:45 p.m. This year, the event will highlight patriotic family fun with activities for all to enjoy coupled with great food and a variety of music.
