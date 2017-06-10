Claypool Lennon Delirium Cover Pink Floyd, King Crimson, the Who on New EP
The Claypool Lennon Delirium cover classics by Pink Floyd, King Crimson and the Who on their psychedelic new EP, 'Lime and Limpid Green.' The Claypool Lennon Delirium reinterpret classic tracks from Pink Floyd, King Crimson, the Who and Japanese psych-prog act Flower Travellin' Band on their upcoming covers EP, Lime and Limpid Green, out August 4th.
