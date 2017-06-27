Charity bike ride from John O'Groats ...

Charity bike ride from John O'Groats to Land's End raises more than 11,500 for Ameila-Mae Foundation

A TEAM of dedicated fundraisers have raised more than 11,500 by cycling from John O'Groats to Lands End for the Ameila Mae Foundation. Trustee for the charity Andy Bowie led the team of six to raise cash for the foundation on June 7. In September 2012 Amelia-Mae Davies was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that effects about 100 children per year in the UK.

Chicago, IL

