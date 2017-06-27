Babes do it better Updated at
Heart's debut album, “Dreamboat Annie,” slithers through your speakers from the first notes of “Magic Man.” The sexy, taboo track was the first Heart song I ever heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC