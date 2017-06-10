Award Winning Guitarist Brian Tarquin's 'Band of Brothers' Album to Benefit Veterans
From the producer of "Guitars For Wounded Warriors," Multi-Emmy award winning guitarist/composer Brian Tarquin has a new project featuring a host of superstar guitar virtuosos out on Cleopatra Records on July 7. Band of Brothers, was formed with singer Phil Naro and drummer Reggie Pryor . Tarquin produced, engineered and co-composed the album with Phil Naro, which features guest appearances by Jeff Scott Soto , Steve Morse , Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal , Trey Gunn , Jeff Watson , Joel Hoekstra , Gary Hoey, Tony Franklin and Tina Guo .
