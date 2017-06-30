After 44 years on the air, KSAN disc ...

After 44 years on the air, KSAN disc jockey is set to launch into retirement

Friday Jun 30

Steven Seaweed, a member of the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame, begins his retirement today after his final shift at KSAN. After 44 years on the air, Steven "the Weedman" Seaweed - one of the all-time Bay Area radio greats - is hanging up his headphones today.

Chicago, IL

