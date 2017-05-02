YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Ra...

YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Comes to Orlando

4 hrs ago

Rock icons Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have announced that effective immediately, they will officially be known as "YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman," which is the name they will be touring under in North America during the latter half of 2017. "It's very simple," explains band founder and vocalist Jon Anderson.

