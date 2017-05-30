Yes (Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman) Manage...

Yes (Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman) Manager Challenges 'The Other Yes ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

With both Yes and the splinter band fronted by original lead singer Jon Anderson planning to tour this summer, Brian Lane, the manager for Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman , has issued a challenge to Yes to publicize the fact that the current incarnation has no original members. This afternoon, we received an e-mail with the following statement from Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV (Nov '16) Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC