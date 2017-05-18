Three Decades Later, Primus Still Sucks
Stuck in a two-block line of people waiting to get into Primus 's sold-out show at the Fox Theatre , a guy in his mid-twenties told a friend incredulously, "My cousin said he's never heard of Primus. Yes, some youngsters might not realize that 25 years ago around the time the Fox Theatre opened an eccentric Northern California band became an MTV staple and a household name thanks to the dark tale of Alowishus Devadander Abercrombie .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC