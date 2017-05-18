Theatrical Diversity of Asia - Part o...

Theatrical Diversity of Asia - Part of the World Theater Program in Sofia 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sofia News Agency

The dialogue between cultures, between traditions and contemporary forms and between the ideas of East and West will be revealed through the performances Softmind: Rianto and Surdjit and The Horrified Soul: Macbeth . Choy Ka Fai conceived SoftMachine as an expedition across the choreographic landscape of Asia - its past, present and visions for the future of dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC