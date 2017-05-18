the Man-Beast, Women in Jeopardy and ...

the Man-Beast, Women in Jeopardy and More Slated for First Folio Theatre's 2017-18 Season

In its 22nd season, First Folio Theatre is delighted to present a chilling, humorous and thought-provoking 2017-2018 season. The lineup begins with the World Premiere of THE MAN-BEAST, which previews October 4-6, opens October 7 and runs through November 5, 2017, followed by the Chicago premiere of WOMEN IN JEOPARDY, which previews in January 24-26, opens January 27 and runs through February 25, 2018.

