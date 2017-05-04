Steve Hackett's Night Siren sounds a call for greater global harmony
With more than 30 solo and collaborative albums to his name, as well as being a co-founder of Genesis - he played on their first six studio albums - Steve Hackett is showing no signs of slowing down soon. Returning with a blistering new album, The Night Siren, that sees him reflecting on the current political climate, he is also marking 40 years since the last Genesis album he played on, Wind and Wuthering, on his latest tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC