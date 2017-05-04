Steve Hackett's Night Siren sounds a ...

Steve Hackett's Night Siren sounds a call for greater global harmony

With more than 30 solo and collaborative albums to his name, as well as being a co-founder of Genesis - he played on their first six studio albums - Steve Hackett is showing no signs of slowing down soon. Returning with a blistering new album, The Night Siren, that sees him reflecting on the current political climate, he is also marking 40 years since the last Genesis album he played on, Wind and Wuthering, on his latest tour.

