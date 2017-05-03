Steve Hackett is coming to Nottingham...

Steve Hackett is coming to Nottingham in May

Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

Steve Hackett is revisiting Genesis again on his latest tour that comes to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall. He tells Kevin Cooper that he is open to a band reunion but doesn't think it will happen I am pleased to say that the tour is going very well, very well indeed.

Chicago, IL

