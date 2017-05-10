Steve Hackett at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall - review and photos
It was forty years ago that the British progressive rock legends known as Genesis released their eighth studio album, Wind & Wuthering and there is no better person to celebrate its anniversary than former Genesis guitarist, Steve Hackett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC