St. Marys' rite of spring: Vidalia Onion Festival
Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be music, food, plant sales, a farmers market, crafts, a car cruise in, bingo and other activities on Washington Street from Phillips Pharmacy to Riverside Drive. Music will be provided throughout the day by local and regional performers, including Denver Adams, The Carriers, Beacon Road, Charlies Horse Band, Sour Mash String Band, and Gary Tuttle and Friends of Country Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC