St. Marys' rite of spring: Vidalia On...

St. Marys' rite of spring: Vidalia Onion Festival

17 hrs ago

Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be music, food, plant sales, a farmers market, crafts, a car cruise in, bingo and other activities on Washington Street from Phillips Pharmacy to Riverside Drive. Music will be provided throughout the day by local and regional performers, including Denver Adams, The Carriers, Beacon Road, Charlies Horse Band, Sour Mash String Band, and Gary Tuttle and Friends of Country Band.

